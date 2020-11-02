Forsyth County Fire Lt. Billy Bean dishes on dinnertime

This article appears in the November issue of 400 Life Magazine



There’s no such thing as a typical day at a Forsyth County Fire Station, where firefighters and paramedics respond to calls, train and live during their shift.

But with crews working 24 hours at a time, that means, along with trucks, hoses and other equipment, stations must be outfitted with everyday necessities like a gym for working out, bunks for sleeping and a kitchen to cook.

When 400 Life recently visited Station 4 in west Forsyth, Lt. Billy Bean and crewmembers FAO John Stancel and Firefighter Vino Ramgopal were working on that night’s meal. The feeling in the room was like interacting with a family. And that’s what they become as they navigate these long shifts together.

Bean said cooking and eating meals is not only a basic need but also a communal activity that strengthens the bond between members of the crew.

“It does help with camaraderie because that is our time together,” Bean said. “We did not see [the paramedics] until 5 o’clock today, and we [firefighters] came on at 8 [a.m.], they came on at 7 [a.m.]. We had our [training] class — we’ve been gone all day — but they’ve been busy as well.”



