‘Everybody has something to offer’: Local business employs adults with special needs, works to bring more job opportunities in Forsyth County

A palpable yet comfortable silence fell over the room as the Three Basketeers focused intently on transferring decal stickers onto stainless steel pet bowls and treat jars, two products available in their new fur baby basket.

In October of 2019, over a plate of tacos and cheese dip, three mothers of three young men on the autism spectrum gathered to discuss their sons’ futures.

They were worried about what their sons would do after high school and talked about potential job opportunities for adults with special needs.

But, as Sue Swanson, CEO of Three Basketeers, said, “there aren’t many jobs for adults with special needs.”

“[All the moms] … were talking about what would happen when our boys aged out of high school,” Swanson said. “There aren’t many jobs for adults with special needs, so we thought … if we can’t beat them, we’ve got to join them. We’ve got to do something for ourselves.”

Swanson said she and the other mothers reached out to Sandra Tanner, a special education teacher at Alpharetta High School, that had worked with each of the Basketeers on vocational training. Tanner was interested in pursuing a project that could lead to each of the young men developing important life and vocational skills, something that she was passionate about teaching.

“I taught the students [at my school] how to work,” Tanner said. “It was about looking at the bigger picture. Can they attend to detail, can they follow a schedule, can they accept constructive feedback? Those things are huge.”

“Everyone has to have those skills in every job,” she said. “And they’re very hard sometimes.”

Three Basketeers officially opened its doors on Dec. 1, 2019, with three founding members: Brett Swanson, Luke Graves and Daniel Abadie. Since opening, Abadie has moved on to follow his personal passion, voice acting, and has started his own voice-over company, Vivid Vocals VO.

Three Basketeers also opened with two products available: the Grief Care Basket and the Home Sweet Home Basket. Each of Three Basketeer’s gift baskets are filled with unique items that fit different themes, such as birthdays and holidays.

Now, almost two years later, the company has 11 baskets with almost 20 different basket bits all handmade by the Basketeers.

