This is how you can support Georgia linemen

Resolutions introduced in both the State House and Senate have marked April 10 as Lineman Appreciation Day.

Linemen and utility workers across the state will be honored for the work they do in their communities, ensuring that electricity reaches houses and businesses all over Georgia.

Locally, community members have been encouraged to show appreciation for Sawnee EMC, an electric distribution cooperative that is headquartered in Cumming.

“No matter what Mother Nature throws our way, Sawnee EMC linemen deploy at a moment’s notice,” Vice President of Operations at Sawnee EMC Chet Blackstock said in a release. “[Linemen] help our members and community and restore what has become a vital service that we all depend on.”