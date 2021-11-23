Lily Rose Co., a natural skincare, candle and home décor shop, coming to the Cumming City Center

Nancy and Tom Rosado, founders and owners of Lily Rose Co., have announced that their popular all-natural skincare, beauty, and home décor products will find a home base at the Cumming City Center. The couple signed a lease agreement with the City Center on Friday, Nov. 19.
Lily Rose Co. is a small family business that concentrates on making luxury 100 percent soy and soy-blend candles at affordable prices. Additionally, the business also creates handmade soaps in small batches and skincare products for both men and women, along with small home décor for everyone to enjoy, according to a news release.
On occasion, Lily Rose Co. will also hold candle-making workshops in which customers can learn about the process of candle making and can create their own candle to take home.
Lily Rose’s product line includes candles, artisan soaps, body butter, lotions, bath bombs, body scrubs, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, lotion bars, home décor items, crystals, facial serums, beard balms, body wash, mini wax melts, diffusers, air fresheners and body sprays.
All the Lily Rose skincare and candle products are handcrafted in small batches in the North Georgia mountains. The Rosados dedicate themselves to creating natural, cruelty-free, eco-friendly products and packaging, according to the release.
Lily Rose Co. was founded in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Soap-making became a pastime that eventually turned into a small family business. The family wanted to create a simple line of products that are not only natural but also made simple.
In the first year, there have been many challenges and changes to Lily Rose’s product collections and branding, due to always trying to improve and create what Nancy and Tom envisioned while also listening to what the customers love.
Since using eco-friendly products and packaging for household recycling plays a large role in helping the environment, Lily Rose products are all packaged in recyclable and reusable glass, PET jars, and metal, and shipping packaging is composed of repurposed or biodegradable materials.
They are huge animal lovers, so Lily Rose products will never be tested on animals. Since Lily Rose Co. focuses on using natural ingredients wherever possible, the products are all 100 percent phthalate-free. Currently, all Lily Rose products can be purchased online at www.lilyroseco.com, and some Lily Rose products can be found at The Gypsy’s Farmhouse in Cumming, 598 Veterans Memorial Blvd., and Painted Tree Marketplace in Buford, 1600 Mall of Georgia Blvd.
The Lily Rose store at the Cumming City Center will be the first brick-and-mortar location dedicated solely to Lily Rose products.
“We have searched for the perfect spot for our first Lily Rose storefront, and we just knew without question that the Cumming City Center was the place for us,” Nancy Rosado said. “We can’t wait to move into this new space and expand our customer base in this wonderful community.”
For more information, visit www.lilyroseco.com. You can find them on Facebook at Lily Rose Co., @LilyRoseCoStore or on Instagram @lilyroseco.store.