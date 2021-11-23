Lily Rose Co., a natural skincare, candle and home décor shop, coming to the Cumming City Center

Nancy and Tom Rosado, founders and owners of Lily Rose Co., have announced that their popular all-natural skincare, beauty, and home décor products will find a home base at the Cumming City Center. The couple signed a lease agreement with the City Center on Friday, Nov. 19.

Lily Rose Co. is a small family business that concentrates on making luxury 100 percent soy and soy-blend candles at affordable prices. Additionally, the business also creates handmade soaps in small batches and skincare products for both men and women, along with small home décor for everyone to enjoy, according to a news release.

On occasion, Lily Rose Co. will also hold candle-making workshops in which customers can learn about the process of candle making and can create their own candle to take home.

Lily Rose’s product line includes candles, artisan soaps, body butter, lotions, bath bombs, body scrubs, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, lotion bars, home décor items, crystals, facial serums, beard balms, body wash, mini wax melts, diffusers, air fresheners and body sprays.

All the Lily Rose skincare and candle products are handcrafted in small batches in the North Georgia mountains. The Rosados dedicate themselves to creating natural, cruelty-free, eco-friendly products and packaging, according to the release.

Lily Rose Co. was founded in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Soap-making became a pastime that eventually turned into a small family business. The family wanted to create a simple line of products that are not only natural but also made simple.



