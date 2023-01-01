Local real estate group moving to new office at the Cumming City Center

Willis Group, a real estate team with Keller Williams Realty Community partners, is on its way to the Cumming City Center.
After many years on Canton Road, the local realty group has now signed a lease on a new office space in the city to help accommodate its growing team of realtors and the growth of the real estate market in Cumming.
Willis Group leaders, father and son team Greg and Jarrod Willis, said the future office will help them to better serve clients and the greater community in Forsyth County.
“Our goal at Willis Group is to continue our dedication to investing in our community,” Jarrod said. “A larger and more strategic location in the Cumming City Center gives us the capability to build our team in alignment with our team and Keller Williams core values.”
The team currently consists of agents Kim Norton, Rosalie Heizer and Dawn Taylor along with administrative staff Margaret Hopkins and Jenni Zirbel.
Jarrod noted that the Cumming City Center is the perfect spot for the Willis Group, calling it a “dynamic location and home to a thriving business and civic community…with scenic views and beautiful trails just steps away.”
“We’re so excited for this new chapter for our team, and we know our clients will love the accessibility of our new location,” Jarrod continued. “We know that becoming a part of the Cumming City Center will help us contribute even more to the community that means so much to us.”
Find out more at www.willisgroupre.com or by calling 470-695-7119.