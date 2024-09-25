Now open! Lidl holds long-awaited grand opening at store in west Forsyth County. Here's a look inside The new Lidl store on Bethelview Road held a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 25. - photo by Michelle Hall Three years after construction began, the Lidl grocery store in west Forsyth County is now open for business. Latest Just how wealthy is Forsyth County? Here’s where we rank in one new study This bank just opened a new state-of-the-art branch in Cumming New funeral home offering personalized celebrations of life breaks ground in south Forsyth County Local AT&T workers back on the job after weeks on strike