Now open! Lidl holds long-awaited grand opening at store in west Forsyth County. Here's a look inside
09252024LIDL
The new Lidl store on Bethelview Road held a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 25. - photo by Michelle Hall
Three years after construction began, the Lidl grocery store in west Forsyth County is now open for business.