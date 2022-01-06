Vampire Penguin bringing frozen treats to Cumming City Center

Local father-son duo Greg and Jarrod Willis, and husband-wife team Jack and Judi Poole, are bringing an extravagant, must-try dessert to the Cumming City Center at their unique shop with an equally unique name: Vampire Penguin, according to a news release.
Inspired by Taiwanese shaved ice, Vampire Penguin’s shaved ice offers an elegant experience that customers have never tasted in the snow cone or shaved ice realm.
Vampire Penguin’s treats are created from a fruit base, frozen in cylindrical molds, and then shaved into tiny, fluffy ribbons with the consistency of freshly fallen snow. Customers choose from a rotating selection of snow flavors, top with the shop’s wide variety of garnishes, and enjoy your snow treat served on a frosty plate, according to the release.
Special combinations are available, including a strawberry cheesecake made with strawberry and vanilla snow, graham cracker crumbs, fresh strawberries, condensed milk and strawberry syrup.
Vampire Penguin’s desserts provide all the full-craving satisfaction of ice cream but in a low-calorie, flavorful dessert with an unexpected light and fluffy texture.
Why the name Vampire Penguin?
“We always think of our shaved snow as a hybrid between ice cream and shaved ice. So, we thought since we were in the shaved snow business, ‘penguin’ would be a good name because penguins live in snow,” said Vampire Penguin creators. “But since our shaved ice is not really shaved ice, we thought it would be funny to make the penguin a vampire, thus creating a penguin who’s cute, but not cute -- just like our shaved ice is shaved ice, but not really.”
“Like its name, Vampire Penguin is hard to describe,” Judi Poole said. “It is a shaved snow dessert shop but very, very different. It is not ice cream. It is not shaved ice. It’s truly amazing and tastes unlike anything you have tasted before and with fantastic presentation.”
Owners of Vampire Penguin said they can’t wait to open locally.
“It might be hard to build a snowman in Cumming, but anyone can easily build a snow treat at Vampire Penguin,” Jarrod Willis said. “We have the perfect space at the Cumming City Center and can’t wait to bring this fantastic treat to our hometown.”
Learn more about Vampire Penguin at www.vampirepenguin.com and watch for updates on the shop’s Facebook page here and Instagram @VPCumming.