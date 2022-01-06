Vampire Penguin bringing frozen treats to Cumming City Center

Local father-son duo Greg and Jarrod Willis, and husband-wife team Jack and Judi Poole, are bringing an extravagant, must-try dessert to the Cumming City Center at their unique shop with an equally unique name: Vampire Penguin, according to a news release.



Inspired by Taiwanese shaved ice, Vampire Penguin’s shaved ice offers an elegant experience that customers have never tasted in the snow cone or shaved ice realm.

Vampire Penguin’s treats are created from a fruit base, frozen in cylindrical molds, and then shaved into tiny, fluffy ribbons with the consistency of freshly fallen snow. Customers choose from a rotating selection of snow flavors, top with the shop’s wide variety of garnishes, and enjoy your snow treat served on a frosty plate, according to the release.

Special combinations are available, including a strawberry cheesecake made with strawberry and vanilla snow, graham cracker crumbs, fresh strawberries, condensed milk and strawberry syrup.

Vampire Penguin’s desserts provide all the full-craving satisfaction of ice cream but in a low-calorie, flavorful dessert with an unexpected light and fluffy texture.

