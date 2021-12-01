Alpharetta man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

An Alpharetta man who was part of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach and was overheard discussing the plans at Northside Hospital Forsyth, has pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers.
According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Kevin Douglas Creek, 47 of Alpharetta, plead guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, “which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”
He faces up to eight years in prison as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, and sentencing is scheduled for March 10.
“On Jan. 6, at approximately 2:28 p.m., Creek made physical contact with an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department by striking the officer’s left hand, which was holding a baton,” the release said. “One minute later, he made physical contact with a U.S. Capitol Police Officer by placing his hand under the officer’s right shoulder and pushing. He also kicked the officer. The assaults took place in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.”
Documents describe Creek as having an Alpharetta address, and information on his business with Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County property records indicate he lives in North Fulton.
Creek was arrested on Wednesday, June 9.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 10, a complainant reported to the FBI that Creek had been at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Jan. 9 or 10 and made comments about his involvement in the breach, including “running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside, … having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were gassing individuals at his door” and that “he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol.”
Investigators were able to confirm Creek’s identity and his whereabouts in the days before and after the breach through his social media pages, comparing photos from the incident and the pages with his driver’s license photo, hotel, credit card and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority records and other methods.
During a voluntary interview with investigators, Creek and his attorney on Friday, May 21, he reportedly admitted he had traveled to the Capitol and that the photos were of him.
“[Investigators] then played videos of both assaults on federal officers, and Creek admitted the videos looked like him, but Creek said he ‘did not remember assaulting any officer,’” the complaint said. “In addition, Creek described in great detail where he went that day and drew on a map where he was standing on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Creek’s drawing matches where the body camera footage captured [Creek’s] assaults.”
According to the complaint, when asked by investigators if he regretted his action, Creek responded “50/50.”
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Creek in its seeking information photos.
Per the release, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.