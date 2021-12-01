Alpharetta man pleads guilty to assaulting officers in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

An Alpharetta man who was part of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach and was overheard discussing the plans at Northside Hospital Forsyth, has pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Kevin Douglas Creek, 47 of Alpharetta, plead guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, “which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”

He faces up to eight years in prison as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, and sentencing is scheduled for March 10.

“On Jan. 6, at approximately 2:28 p.m., Creek made physical contact with an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department by striking the officer’s left hand, which was holding a baton,” the release said. “One minute later, he made physical contact with a U.S. Capitol Police Officer by placing his hand under the officer’s right shoulder and pushing. He also kicked the officer. The assaults took place in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.”

Documents describe Creek as having an Alpharetta address, and information on his business with Georgia Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County property records indicate he lives in North Fulton.