DeSana Middle School teacher arrested in Florida for 2 counts of indecent exposure

A DeSana Middle School teacher has been arrested on two charges of indecent exposure in Florida.

According to an incident report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Coby Shane Rosson, 35, of Dawson County, faces two counts of indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs after being arrested at a condominium in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was arrested and taken to the Okaloosa Department of Corrections on Monday, Sept. 20 and released on bond Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Per the report, a first victim reportedly provided deputies a cell phone video that showed Rosson “fully disrobed and masturbating toward the pool deck” and "looking down at guests in the pool from his room."



A second victim, who was floating in the pool, told deputies she saw Rosson standing fully nude at the window of his unit and witnessed him performing lewd acts “for approximately three-five minutes while looking at her and others in the pool, which was occupied by adults and children.”

The responding officer said Rosson was detained and read his rights.

In an interview with law enforcement, Rosson reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and committing lewd acts toward those in the pool.

“He stated he and his wife have not had much ‘alone time’ and he ‘made a bad choice,’” the deputy wrote in the report.

According to officials with Forsyth County Schools, Rosson has been an employee of FCS since 2017 and is a PE/Health teacher and basketball coach at DeSana Middle School.

"We were made aware of his arrest this evening and will investigate the charges," said Jennifer Caracciolo, Forsyth County Schools. "Coby will not be at school after fall break."

Since this is a personnel issue, Forsyth County Schools is unable to provide further comment at this time.

The school system is on fall break through Sept. 24.