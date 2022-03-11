FCSO: Suspect in south Forsyth double homicide caught

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said Juan Escalante-Alarcon, the suspect in Thursday’s double homicide in south Forsyth County, has been captured.
Freeman told the Forsyth County News that Escalante-Alarcon, 34, of Norcross, was arrested in Norcross at about 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11. There were no injuries during the arrest.
In a Facebook post, FCSO officials said the suspect was caught with heldp from Forsyth's SWAT Team and detectives, the Roswell Police Department and North Fulton SWAT.
The post said the FCSO will be limiting comments on the incident until an investigation is complete.
Escalante-Alarcon was identified by FCSO officials as the suspect in a double homicide shooting on Thursday, March 10 that left Geovani Cruz, 21, and Ivan Cordero, 35, dead and a juvenile with a non-life-threatening shooting injury.
The shooting occurred early on Thursday at 300 Tidwell Circle in southwestern Forsyth.
FCSO officials previously said Escalante-Alarcon was considered armed and dangerous and has multiple active warrants, including charges for home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.