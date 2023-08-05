By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County's Bill Finch recognized as Solicitor of the Year
08062023 Bill Finch
Forsyth County Solicitor General Bill Finch was recently honored as Solicitor General of the Year by the Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Photo courtesy of Bill Finch
Forsyth County’s solicitor general was recently recognized as being the top in the state.