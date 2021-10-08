School resource officer helps turtles return to nature preserve after teens allegedly took them

Officials with the Johns Creek Police Department said information from a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer helped five stolen turtles make their way back to a local nature preserve.

In a Facebook Post, JCPD officials said after five box turtles were recently stolen from the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve in Johns Creek and pictures of the alleged culprits were posted online, a Forsyth school resource officer was able to identify those involved and notify the police department. The turtles have been returned to the nature center

“Chief Mark J. Mitchell expresses his thanks for the hard-work of our Detectives and for the vital assistance provided by the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer who helped develop excellent leads in this case,” the release said.

After detectives confirmed the identities, “the turtles were located in good health along with multiple other box turtles from unknown locations,” the post said.

No charges will be filed for those responsible.

“Since the turtles were located in good health and returned safely to their habitat, no prosecution will be pursued in this case for the juveniles at the request of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve,” the post said. “The parents of these juveniles are cooperatively working with the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to educate the parties involved of the risks in their actions.”

According to information on Autrey Mill’s Facebook page, the five box turtles were taken from the preserve in late September.