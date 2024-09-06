Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials said a second local student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against a local school and a dozen threats have been investigated since the shooting rampage at Apalachee High School that killed four earlier this week.
Second Forsyth County student charged in wake of Apalachee shooting
