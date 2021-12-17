Second Lambert High School student arrested for alleged terroristic threats, soliciting gun

For the second week in a row, a Lambert High School student has been arrested for “threatening to cause harm to other students."

According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Dec. 17, a 15-year-old Lambert student was arrested after other students notified school staff the student had reportedly made threats and "had attempted to solicit a gun from another student to carry out the assault.”

An arrest warrant was taken against the student for felony terroristic threats, and he has been transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

“Thanks to the actions of a few students, a potential tragedy was avoided. These students had the courage to come forward and report this danger to the staff at the school exemplifying See Something, Say Something,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman in the release.

“We will continue to exhaustively investigate all threats and those making them will be arrested," he said. "Our 43 dedicated school resource deputies work daily alongside our school partners to keep Forsyth County Schools safe. Kudos to the Lambert High School staff for their quick action and assistance in this investigation. No other students were involved in this threat and the danger from it has been eliminated.”

The incident follows another student, a 16-year-old, who was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 9 for felony terroristic threats.

“School threats have increased nationwide in the past few months, and Forsyth County is not alone in this troubling time,” the release said. "This serves as an excellent opportunity for parents to speak with their children on the importance of See Something, Say Something and remind them of our school safety hotline 770-888-3466. Students can call or text the hotline and remain anonymous.”