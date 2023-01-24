WATCH: Man arrested after chase reaches 144 mph

A Forsyth County man was recently arrested after a chase through Forsyth County that reached more than 140 mph, according to authorities.
In a social media post, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said Islam Aslanov, 22, of Cumming was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving and failure to dim lights after a chase on Dec. 17.
According to the post, “When asked why he ran, Aslanov said he freaked out when he saw the deputy behind him.”
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Aslanov has been in the jail since Dec. 20 and is being held on $8,000 bond.
According to a video released by the sheriff’s office, the chase began on Sanders Road and the responding officer continued the chase on Hwy. 20 and onto Ga. 400.
Later, the video shows another officer located near the Shiloh Road bridge over Ga. 400 between Exits 12 and 13 deploying a spike strip, which slowed the vehicle before the arrest.
“Once on Buford Hwy, the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph,” the post said. “The deputy maintained visual on the sports car and called out information over the radio. Another deputy was able to get behind the car on Ga 400 south at 141 at which his RADAR checked the car going 144 mph. Another deputy was set at Shiloh Road with spike sticks and was able to get a good spike on the car.”
The video then shows a third officer continuing the chase from McFarland Parkway to Tidwell Road, where the officer performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to end the chase.
Court records indicated Aslanov has faced other traffic counts in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties dating back to 2019.
A Conyers woman was recently sentenced for her role in a chase on Ga. 400 in August, and a man was indicted earlier this month on charges related to a Ga. 400 chase authorities said reached speeds of 145 mph.