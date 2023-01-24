WATCH: Man arrested after chase reaches 144 mph

A Forsyth County man was recently arrested after a chase through Forsyth County that reached more than 140 mph, according to authorities.

In a social media post, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said Islam Aslanov, 22, of Cumming was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving and failure to dim lights after a chase on Dec. 17.

According to the post, “When asked why he ran, Aslanov said he freaked out when he saw the deputy behind him.”