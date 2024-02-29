The Forsyth County Education Foundation’s annual Duck Dive for Education fundraiser begins Friday, March 1, and this year, more than one winner will waddle away with a sweet prize.
$10K grand prize isn’t the only reward worth quacking about in this year’s Duck Dive for Education fundraiser
