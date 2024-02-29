By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
$10K grand prize isn’t the only reward worth quacking about in this year’s Duck Dive for Education fundraiser
02292024DUCK DIVE
This year’s Duck Dive for Education fundraiser officially begins on Friday, March 1. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The Forsyth County Education Foundation’s annual Duck Dive for Education fundraiser begins Friday, March 1, and this year, more than one winner will waddle away with a sweet prize.