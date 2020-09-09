55 Forsyth County students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Several high school students from Forsyth County made it through the first round of the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program, qualifying as some of the top scholastic achievers in the country.

The 55 high school seniors from Forsyth are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who are eligible to receive scholarships worth up to $2,500, according to a press release by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

About 15,000 semifinalists will be named finalists in February from which National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected beginning in April based on their “skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.”