8 Forsyth County students chosen as 2022 National Merit Scholars

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named eight Forsyth County students as 2022 National Merit Scholars on Wednesday, May 11, earning them a $2,500 scholarship.



The students were chosen out of a pool of 15,000 finalists named nationwide who were judged to “have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to a press release.

The 2022 scholars were selected by a committee made up of college admissions officers and high school counselors who looked at students’ academic records, PSAT and NMSQT scores, contributions and leadership in school activities, essays submitted to the committee and recommendations from school officials.

The NMSC finances most of the single-payment $2,500 scholarships, and students may use these awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

The 2022 National Merit Scholars from Forsyth County are:

● Ameya Jadhav from Denmark HS;

● Srihitha Dasari from Denmark HS;

● Arnav Patidar from Alliance Academy for Innovation;

● Sanjana Surapaneni from Alliance Academy for Innovation;

● Varoon Kodithala from Alliance Academy for Innovation;

● Dhrithi Tummala from South Forsyth HS;

● Joshua Lee from Lambert HS;

● George Tian from Lambert HS.