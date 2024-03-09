During the trial of 24-year-old Christopher Brennan Young, who was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, evidence emerged that Young had a high school education and had completed just four hours of training before being hired as a substitute teacher for Hall County Schools.
A former substitute teacher convicted of child molestation had four hours of training. Here’s how substitute teachers are hired in Hall, Forsyth and across the state
