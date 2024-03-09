By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
A former substitute teacher convicted of child molestation had four hours of training. Here’s how substitute teachers are hired in Hall, Forsyth and across the state
Copies of former Hall County Schools substitute teacher Christopher Young's application, substitute teacher orientation certificate and high school diploma. The 24-year-old was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student and sentenced to 30 years in prison. - photo by For the FCN
During the trial of 24-year-old Christopher Brennan Young, who was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student, evidence emerged that Young had a high school education and had completed just four hours of training before being hired as a substitute teacher for Hall County Schools.