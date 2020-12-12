‘A school within a school’ — Forsyth Central High School opens new Humanities Institute to all students

Antonia Alberga-Parisi, a teacher and leader in getting the program started at Central, has been working directly with another teacher, Matthew Thompson, since they started piloting the program, teaching the same group of kids.

Thompson teaches AP U.S. History and Parisi teaches AP Language, but their curriculum is always meeting together and intermingling. At the same time, Thompson was speaking with students about the revolutionary war and America’s founding fathers and early constitution, Parisi was also reviewing the musical, “Hamilton,” and analyzing it as a work of art. It led students to review the U.S. constitution and some of The Federalist Papers, looking at documents from the country’s early history through different perspectives.

“It’s this really interesting way of connecting art to history to linguistic analysis to culture,” Parisi said.

Thompson said that the kids understand and remember what they are learning much more easily when they have this extra context before walking into the classroom. They have the opportunity to have the full story behind a lesson instead of learning a lesson in segmented parts across classrooms.

Journalism and Current Issues teacher Johnathan Henderson agreed, saying that both learning and teaching tends to flow easier when all the topics relate.

“That’s really the mark of the whole humanities program is not teaching a subject in isolation so that students Matthew Thompson, shown leading a discussion with his Literature Honors students, previously taught at South Forsyth High School for around 16 years before coming to Central to teach in the Humanities Institute. Despite his love for South and his work there, he said he is now in the "golden age" of his career. - photo by Sabrina Kerns can see the interconnectedness of things,” Henderson said. “And the idea is it will create these habits of thought that will allow them to see relationships and be better thinkers and creative problem-solvers.”

With dedicated, collaborative teachers, the students also have received more opportunities to explore their areas of interest outside of the classroom. During the past two years, students have visited Shakespeare’s Tavern, they have spoken with Russian and Iranian students over Skype about their perspectives on current events and U.S. and foreign relations, and they have toured CNN with a news anchor.

Going forward, teachers collaborate to plan even more of these opportunities for students to show them more about the world and how disciplines come together outside of school.

Many of the humanities students also agreed that being within a cohort gives them a much greater sense of community and comfort than in regular classes. With all of them sticking with each other in the same group in multiple classes through the day, they said they quickly became a closely-knit group of friends.

Young saw this same community forming within the STEM program before piloting the Humanities Institute, and he described it as a “school within a school.”

Matthew Thompson leads a discussion with students in his Literature Honors class, furthering a lesson on the novel, “Pedro Paramo,” by Juan Rulfo that the students also discussed in their shared AP World History class. - photo by Sabrina Kerns “Being with a small group of people has been really nice because we’re kind of like a little family, as cheesy as that sounds,” said Addison Denney, a freshman at Central.

Others say the feeling of community also helps them learn better.

“It’s a lot easier to answer questions in front of them because we are so comfortable with each other,” Sophomore Gloria Longoria said. “And then it’s a lot easier to get something wrong and know we’re wrong, but nobody is judging you because we’re so close.”

Parisi said the institute has had a huge impact on students’ confidence in so many ways, allowing students that could not find the courage to speak in class to feeling comfortable sharing their thoughts.

Part of this confidence comes from students interested in humanities finding their place among each other and in school where they can find more opportunities.

With the STEM Academy’s success, many students felt pressured to join a program where they might be able to find a more rigorous course load.

“I feel like people tend to forget that history and literature are just as important as math and science,” said Eddy Delcroix, a sophomore at the school. “Literature and history have such a huge impact on our world and how we run society and how we keep culture and people going.”

Young said that when most think about the world’s problem solvers, they think of those in STEM fields. They think of curing cancer, finding a COVID-19 vaccine and all of these other scientific, mathematical and engineering solutions. But humanities experts can help to solve one of the largest issues facing societies throughout the world today — a lack of civil discourse.