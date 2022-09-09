Alliance Academy aerospace student chosen for all-female flight to Kennedy Space Center

Alexis Bosker knew when she was only 3 years old that she wanted to fly.
“I would go to my window every night and wish that I could be up in the sky,” she said. “I remember going up to my mom, and I had my little Tinkerbell costume on and I said, ‘Mom, I want to fly.’”
Now a freshman aerospace student at Alliance Academy for Innovation, Bosker continues to chase that dream and hopes to become a naval pilot one day. That is why Delta Airlines chose her as one of more than 100 girls across the U.S. to take part in its “Women Inspiring our Next Generation,” or WING Flight.
Made available to Georgia students through the Wheels Down South Atlanta chapter of Women in Aviation, Delta’s WING Flight was started in 2015 to give girls ages 12-18 the chance to learn more about STEM careers through a day-long trip planned and orchestrated exclusively by women.
This year, the flight is taking students to the Kennedy Space Center on Friday, Sept. 23, to learn more about the center and take part in aerospace activities. And on the way there, every participant will have the opportunity to see female pilots, ramp agents, gate agents and more in action.
“I’m really excited,” Bosker said. “And excited for the opportunities this could open up for me.”
Bosker piloted an airplane for the first time earlier this year, going on a Discovery flight at a hangar in north Georgia to practice alongside a coach. Ever since, she has flown at least two times every month with the plan to earn her pilot’s license in three years — on her 17th birthday.
With enough practice, she hopes to attend the United States Naval Academy and one day become a pilot for the Blue Angels, a squadron of the U.S. Navy that serves as the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world.
But Bosker knows the road to success will not always be easy, especially in a historically male-dominated field.
So when she first found out about Women in Aviation and the WINGS Flight, she immediately knew she wanted to take part. She applied for the program earlier in the year and received an email just last month informing her she had been chosen for the flight from Atlanta to south Florida.
“I’m excited to meet all of the girls who are aspiring to be pilots because there are very few other girl pilots at the hangar that I fly at,” Bosker said. “I really only know one or two other girls who are trying to be a pilot that I’m close with, and I’m excited to get new people that I can talk to [about aviation].”
Bosker said she is most excited to meet and learn from the trained female pilots who will help to run the WING Flight. For her, those women in the industry are a reminder that she should never give up on her dream of flying.“I love it,” Bosker said. “It’s my passion.”