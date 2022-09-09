Alliance Academy aerospace student chosen for all-female flight to Kennedy Space Center

Alexis Bosker knew when she was only 3 years old that she wanted to fly.

“I would go to my window every night and wish that I could be up in the sky,” she said. “I remember going up to my mom, and I had my little Tinkerbell costume on and I said, ‘Mom, I want to fly.’”

Now a freshman aerospace student at Alliance Academy for Innovation, Bosker continues to chase that dream and hopes to become a naval pilot one day. That is why Delta Airlines chose her as one of more than 100 girls across the U.S. to take part in its “Women Inspiring our Next Generation,” or WING Flight.

Made available to Georgia students through the Wheels Down South Atlanta chapter of Women in Aviation, Delta’s WING Flight was started in 2015 to give girls ages 12-18 the chance to learn more about STEM careers through a day-long trip planned and orchestrated exclusively by women.

This year, the flight is taking students to the Kennedy Space Center on Friday, Sept. 23, to learn more about the center and take part in aerospace activities. And on the way there, every participant will have the opportunity to see female pilots, ramp agents, gate agents and more in action.

“I’m really excited,” Bosker said. “And excited for the opportunities this could open up for me.”