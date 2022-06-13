Alliance Academy aerostudents earn $10,000 flight training scholarships

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association awarded two Alliance Academy for Innovation students with $10,000 flight training scholarships to help them earn a private pilot’s license.
Recent graduate Monish Patil and rising senior Michael Reneslacis both completed Alliance’s Aerospace and Drone Technology pathway where they were able to complete ground training needed for a license.
But they both said the scholarship, awarded to only 80 students across the U.S. each year, will help them complete their needed flight training, “which usually costs you about $10,000 to $13,000.”
To complete the training, Patil and Reneslacis said they must spend more than 40 hours in the air, flying with an instructor and spending time on solo flights, cross country flights and more.
“This scholarship just helps you get from stage to stage with that,” Reneslacis said.
They both said they are thankful for the scholarship as they pursue different careers in the aerospace world.
Patil graduated from Alliance at the end of May and plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall where he will study electrical engineering. During that time, he plans to finish his flight training, earn his private pilot’s license, and begin flying as a hobby.
“Most airliners don’t need a degree in flight, so I thought electrical engineering would go well with that because it has both professions,” Patil said.
Reneslacis hopes to earn his license before graduating from Alliance at the end of next school year so he can focus on earning his instrument, commercial and multi-engine licenses while studying in the professional flight program at Auburn University.
He hopes to become a flight trainer at the university before seeking a job as a pilot with a major commercial airline.
“After working for the airlines for a while, I want to work at a nonprofit in disaster relief because I’ve seen different organizations …. that are able to provide relief because they have pilots that are trained in that area,” Reneslacis said.
Reneslacis and Patil both attributed their aspirations and interest in flight to the aerospace program at Alliance, which they said is one of the best high school flight programs in the state.
Capt. Greg Salloum, a flight operations teacher at Alliance with more than 30 years of experience as an airline pilot, said the four-year high school curriculum used at the school was developed by the AOPA and is STEM reviewed and accredited.
But more than that, Reneslacis and Patil said the school has all the resources students need to find success in the aerospace world. Not only do the teachers have experience in the industry, but they have access to flight simulators and other tools.
“[Joining the pathway] was a no-brainer for me because I knew it would really jumpstart my interest,” Reneslacis said.