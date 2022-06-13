Alliance Academy aerostudents earn $10,000 flight training scholarships

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association awarded two Alliance Academy for Innovation students with $10,000 flight training scholarships to help them earn a private pilot’s license.

Recent graduate Monish Patil and rising senior Michael Reneslacis both completed Alliance’s Aerospace and Drone Technology pathway where they were able to complete ground training needed for a license.

But they both said the scholarship, awarded to only 80 students across the U.S. each year, will help them complete their needed flight training, “which usually costs you about $10,000 to $13,000.”

To complete the training, Patil and Reneslacis said they must spend more than 40 hours in the air, flying with an instructor and spending time on solo flights, cross country flights and more.

“This scholarship just helps you get from stage to stage with that,” Reneslacis said.

They both said they are thankful for the scholarship as they pursue different careers in the aerospace world.

Patil graduated from Alliance at the end of May and plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall where he will study electrical engineering. During that time, he plans to finish his flight training, earn his private pilot’s license, and begin flying as a hobby.

“Most airliners don’t need a degree in flight, so I thought electrical engineering would go well with that because it has both professions,” Patil said.



