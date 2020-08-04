Bearden ‘proud’ Forsyth County Schools offering choice for in-person learning

While the rest of the state’s largest school systems plan to start completely online amid the coronavirus pandemic, Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden is “proud” that the school system is offering parents a choice to have their students learn in-person or virtually to begin the upcoming school year.

Bearden told those in attendance at the annual “State of the Schools” event on Tuesday, Aug. 4, that the school system’s decision was based on information from parents and guardians collected from two surveys over the summer as well as data about COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

While Bearden said he receives daily updates from the DPH, he highlighted Forsyth County’s lower cumulative totals of cases and deaths since the pandemic began in March compared to bordering counties.

Bearden did not mention recent trends in Georgia and Forsyth County showing rising infections, the percentage of positive test results, hospitalizations, and deaths that concern public health experts.

But Bearden said he strongly considered all the ways schools serve students, a big takeaway from his trip to the White House earlier this summer. Bearden pointed to the number of Forsyth County students who live in poverty, have a learning disability, experience neglect or abuse at home, or are homeless.

The school system worked hard to serve those students in the spring when the pandemic forced schools to switch to full-time remote learning, but it was more challenging than when they are on campuses, he said.

“Yes, we have to look at COVID-19 and the impact that that’s having on our community,” Bearden said during a question and answer session. “We also have to look at the impact of our children not going to school. That’s why we gave families a choice.”