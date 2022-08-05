Bonita Jacobs stepping down as University of North Georgia president

University of North Georgia’s president is retiring from the position she’s held since 2011.

Bonita Jacobs will step down at the end of the academic year in June 2023, she told faculty, staff and students in a memo Monday, Aug. 1.

“I am announcing my plans now to ensure the Board of Regents has ample time to select UNG’s next president and to provide for a stable transition over this next year as we celebrate North Georgia’s sesquicentennial — our 150th anniversary,” she said in the memo.

Jacobs couldn’t be reached for comment.

Serving as president “has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career,” she said in the memo.

“Whether it is growth in national rankings, fundraising for scholarships and university initiatives, or the achievements of our students and graduates, UNG has been on a positive trajectory for more than a decade.”



