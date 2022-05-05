Central, Denmark students receive Gold Chapter Awards at FFA state convention

The 94th Georgia FFA state convention was celebrated from April 28-30, by 39 Forsyth County students in Macon.



Forsyth Central and Denmark High schools were awarded the Gold Chapter Award given to the top 10% of FFA Chapters in the state. They will be moving on to be judged at the national level this summer.

Mariana Sanchez Ramirez and Hannah Kawecki from Forsyth Central were recognized for receiving their FFA State Degrees, the highest FFA degree given to high school students.

Denmark High School had six FFA State degree recipients.

The following students served in the Courtesy Corp and were recognized at convention: Hannah Kawecki, Mariana Sanchez Ramirez, Caleb Welborn, Sarah Murray, and Sky Coleman. Anna Grace Lowe and Macie McCullough served as voting delegates for the business session.

While at the convention, students toured Hamlin Hills Farm in the city of Forsyth and visited college representatives at the Ag Expo.