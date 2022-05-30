Class of 2022: Alliance grad aims to practice sports medicine

Rohan Anne
Alliance Academy for Innovation
Tell me a little bit about you!
My name is Rohan Anne and I am currently a graduating senior. I will have completed four years of the Emergency Medical Technician program at my school as well as two years of the Marketing program. I’d like to describe myself as a pretty easy-going guy. In my free time, I play club soccer for UFA. I also enjoy watching a lot of shows and playing sports with my friends.
What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?
Emergency Medical Technician has been my favorite subject in high school as I got the amazing opportunity to ride along in the ambulances throughout the county.
I even got to experience a cadaver lab which most might think is a little too much, but I got to learn a lot about human anatomy and physiology in a more hands-on setting which I thought was so cool.
Were you part of any clubs?
I was the President of the School Store for DECA as well as a school store intern this past year. National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, and HOSA were a few of the other clubs that I was actively involved in throughout high school.
Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?
My greatest influence is probably my physical therapist Keith May. I had a pretty bad knee injury in my sophomore year as I tore my ACL and it took a big toll on both my body and mind.
I struggled so much in school and I could not find the confidence to play sports again. However, Keith helped me so much that year and even inspired me to pursue a career field in Sports Medicine so I could help others find their confidence again.
What will you miss most about your school?
I may be a little biased as I was part of the first class that spent all four years at Alliance, but I will always miss how close I got with my teachers. As both my teachers and I took the opportunity to experience a different kind of high school, we both grew up together as we took on the challenge of being the face of a new school and building it to be what it is today.
What are your plans after high school?
I will be attending the University of Georgia as part of the Honors program. I plan on majoring in Biology with a Pre-Med track with the hopes of going on to specialize in Sports Medicine. Not to look too far into the future, but I have a little dream of having a job as a Sports Medicine Physician for a professional sports team.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Honestly, I will probably still be going through some form of medical school. Other than continuing my education, I don’t really have a plan for myself. I want to see where life takes me and always try to make the best of it.