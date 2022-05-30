Class of 2022: Alliance grad aims to practice sports medicine

Rohan Anne

Alliance Academy for Innovation

Tell me a little bit about you!

My name is Rohan Anne and I am currently a graduating senior. I will have completed four years of the Emergency Medical Technician program at my school as well as two years of the Marketing program. I’d like to describe myself as a pretty easy-going guy. In my free time, I play club soccer for UFA. I also enjoy watching a lot of shows and playing sports with my friends.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

Emergency Medical Technician has been my favorite subject in high school as I got the amazing opportunity to ride along in the ambulances throughout the county.

I even got to experience a cadaver lab which most might think is a little too much, but I got to learn a lot about human anatomy and physiology in a more hands-on setting which I thought was so cool.

Were you part of any clubs?

I was the President of the School Store for DECA as well as a school store intern this past year. National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, and HOSA were a few of the other clubs that I was actively involved in throughout high school.



