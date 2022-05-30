By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Class of 2022: Alliance grad aims to practice sports medicine
Alliance Academy Class of 2022
Rohan Anne, Alliance Academy Class of 2022
See scenes from Alliance Academy for Innovation's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.

Rohan Anne 
Alliance Academy for Innovation

Tell me a little bit about you!

My name is Rohan Anne and I am currently a graduating senior. I will have completed four years of the Emergency Medical Technician program at my school as well as two years of the Marketing program. I’d like to describe myself as a pretty easy-going guy. In my free time, I play club soccer for UFA. I also enjoy watching a lot of shows and playing sports with my friends.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

Emergency Medical Technician has been my favorite subject in high school as I got the amazing opportunity to ride along in the ambulances throughout the county.
I even got to experience a cadaver lab which most might think is a little too much, but I got to learn a lot about human anatomy and physiology in a more hands-on setting which I thought was so cool.

Were you part of any clubs?

I was the President of the School Store for DECA as well as a school store intern this past year. National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, and HOSA were a few of the other clubs that I was actively involved in throughout high school.


 

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

My greatest influence is probably my physical therapist Keith May. I had a pretty bad knee injury in my sophomore year as I tore my ACL and it took a big toll on both my body and mind.

I struggled so much in school and I could not find the confidence to play sports again. However, Keith helped me so much that year and even inspired me to pursue a career field in Sports Medicine so I could help others find their confidence again.

 What will you miss most about your school?

I may be a little biased as I was part of the first class that spent all four years at Alliance, but I will always miss how close I got with my teachers. As both my teachers and I took the opportunity to experience a different kind of high school, we both grew up together as we took on the challenge of being the face of a new school and building it to be what it is today.

What are your plans after high school?

I will be attending the University of Georgia as part of the Honors program. I plan on majoring in Biology with a Pre-Med track with the hopes of going on to specialize in Sports Medicine. Not to look too far into the future, but I have a little dream of having a job as a Sports Medicine Physician for a professional sports team.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Honestly, I will probably still be going through some form of medical school. Other than continuing my education, I don’t really have a plan for myself. I want to see where life takes me and always try to make the best of it.

 