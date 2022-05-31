Class of 2022: Pinecrest graduate interested in marketing





Were you part of any clubs?

I am the President of the Student Council. I am in the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and International Thespian Honor Society.

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

Yes, there were more than one but my dad was by far my greatest influence. He is an amazing role model and an even better dad. He’s an extremely hard worker, is strong in his faith and makes sure that everyone he loves is taken care of.

He is loving, compassionate, and understanding and he helps all 7 of his kids journey their way through life. He is the reason that I am so passionate about basketball and he is also the reason I’ve continued to grow and strengthen my faith, because I have him as an example to follow. He has stayed strong through much adversity and has continued to spread his joy and light to all those around him.

He is truly one of the most positive and joyful people I know and he is an honest man who strives to make everyone around him better. He is a true example of a servant leader and I truly hope that I can be an amazing father like him one day.

What will you miss most about your school?

I will miss the community/family aspect of Pinecrest and being able to express and grow in my faith.

Pinecrest’s community is full of many amazing people and being a part of the Pinecrest community feels like family to me.

One of my favorite things that I will miss most is being able to walk into the lunchroom of all of the little kids in the elementary school, and them screaming and shouting my name because they know who I am either from me coaching them in rec basketball, them watching me play in a varsity game, or them just knowing that I am Mr. Lynch’s son.

I have been blessed to be able to express my faith and have had the opportunity to deepen my faith at Pinecrest.

I have been on multiple Mission Trips that have allowed me to serve others and live and spread the light of Christ.

The Pinecrest family has definitely helped shape me into the man I am today and I will be taking many valuable lessons with me as I embark on the next chapter of my life.

What are your plans after high school?

I will be attending Georgia College (GCSU) where I will continue my academic and basketball career and plan to major in marketing.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

When I am 28, I can see myself being married and starting a family, and having a job that I enjoy doing. I’m not too focused on that far into the future but I pray that God guides me down the right path and leads me to be the best man I can be.

I know at the end of the day God has a plan in store for me and it is better than anything me or anyone else can ever imagine.