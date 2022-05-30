Class of 2022: South grad continuing focus on mental health awareness

See scenes from South Forsyth High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.



Kira Young

South Forsyth High School

I have always had a passion for Mental Health awareness. I developed my own website and campaign centered around it.

The Power of Okay covers an array of topics, including information about specific mental illnesses, self-help book reviews, interviews with professionals, ways to take action, and wellness advice.

I created The Power of Okay with the fundamental goal of spreading mental health awareness, but it developed into much more. We initiated Operation Positivity which allowed students to create flyers and social media posts spreading positivity and awareness.

Beyond just a website and campaign I have pursued wellness by obtaining three yoga teaching certifications.

I intern at the Forsyth County Board of Education in Student Support under the Wellness/Mental Health Coordinator - Attend meetings and gather resources for the Total Wellness Collaborative; wrote sections of the monthly wellness newsletter; created wellness resources for schools across the county

I work as a Barista at Starbucks. I play several instruments and I love to sing. My favorite subjects in high school are social studies and science courses.



