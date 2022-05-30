Class of 2022: South grad continuing focus on mental health awareness

See scenes from South Forsyth High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.
Kira Young
South Forsyth High School
I have always had a passion for Mental Health awareness. I developed my own website and campaign centered around it.
The Power of Okay covers an array of topics, including information about specific mental illnesses, self-help book reviews, interviews with professionals, ways to take action, and wellness advice.
I created The Power of Okay with the fundamental goal of spreading mental health awareness, but it developed into much more. We initiated Operation Positivity which allowed students to create flyers and social media posts spreading positivity and awareness.
Beyond just a website and campaign I have pursued wellness by obtaining three yoga teaching certifications.
I intern at the Forsyth County Board of Education in Student Support under the Wellness/Mental Health Coordinator - Attend meetings and gather resources for the Total Wellness Collaborative; wrote sections of the monthly wellness newsletter; created wellness resources for schools across the county
I work as a Barista at Starbucks. I play several instruments and I love to sing. My favorite subjects in high school are social studies and science courses.
Leadership:
• FCS CTAE District Advisory Council 21-22 - Participate in council meetings; providing feedback on CTAE pathways & CTSOs, Analyzing data and trends for improvement of programs;
• GSBA Youth Advisory Council Member & Panelist - students selected in the state speaking on a panel in front of superintendents, board members, and the governor;
• President of FCCLA 20-22 (Vice President of Public Relations 2019-2020) - Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Strengthen community relations & organize service events, Initiated four signature service activities impacting 800+ people;
• President of National Honor Society 20-21- Organize club events/meetings & developed an hour tracking system with membership information, Communicate information between organization, officers, advisors, and external sources;
• Co-Presiden and Founder of SFHS Habitat for Humanity 20-21 - Liaison between school & Habitat for Humanity organization, Responsible for managing/promoting chapter activities & delegating tasks between officers & committees;
• National Competitor for FCCLA & FBLA; Clubs/Societies: BETA Club, National Technical Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, National Science Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Women In STEM, National English Honor Society Awards: CTAE Education/Human Services School Student of the Year, Student of the Month (Counseling), South Strong Award, War Eagle of Distinction, Honoree at the FCS Board of Education.
I made all A’s throughout high school while taking rigorous courses.