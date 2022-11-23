College Board surprises Denmark High School student with a ‘life-changing’ $40,000 scholarship

College Board leaders visited Denmark High School last week for an impromptu assembly they said was put together to talk to students about their plans for the future.

But school admins knew the real reason for their visit — to surprise senior Jose Martinez with a “life-changing” scholarship.

Kevin Maloney, College Board director, began by telling Denmark’s juniors and seniors gathered in the gym about the organization’s BigFuture program, an online resource that allows high school students to look at colleges and universities that best fit them along with scholarships for which they are eligible.

Over the years, Maloney said College Board has “committed millions of dollars to support and incentivize” students’ use of the program. Students have the chance to win a separate scholarship of up to $40,000.

“And if I’m right, there is a student here who has spent a bit of time on there searching,” Maloney said, pointing out Martinez in the crowd of students and inviting him to the center of the gym.

“Because you did those steps, you sir, have won a $40,000 scholarship!”