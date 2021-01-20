COVID-19 case infections among young adults compared with older populations in Georgia

Faaris Rashid is in the Class of 2021 at Alliance Academy for Innovation



Coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2, is an ongoing global health emergency and has adversely affected normal life activities and economies around the world.



This virus can result in a range of illnesses, from mild symptoms to severe illness and even death. As of now it is unclear how SARS-CoV-2 will affect each person.

According to the World Health Organization, "most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness."

In the state of Georgia, the COVID-19 pandemic was first detected on March 2, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state’s first death was reported 10 days later. As of Dec. 29, there have been 552,712 confirmed cases, 41,403 hospitalizations, and 9,759 deaths as reported by Department of Public Health’s website, dph.georgia.gov.

Health officials say the virus is highly contagious and people in their teens and 20s can easily spread to more a vulnerable population. I am interested to study the differences in previous and current trends of COVID-19 infections for year 2020 among teens and young adults compared to people in 30-49 years old age group and above.

People between the ages of 18 to 29 made up about 29% of the new cases in June, up to 21% in May and 13% in April. After reviewing COVID-19 data from the CDC and GDPH it seems like this population is mirroring the same pattern since November 2020 and COVID-19 cases have increased to the highest in this young adult population.



