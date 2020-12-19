Cumming Vietnam veterans announce sixth annual scholarship program

Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will have its sixth annual College Scholarship Program for 2021 graduates.



The program is open to all Forsyth County public and private high school seniors who will graduate in 2021. Applicants must be a U.S. citizens and be related to either a U.S. Military Veteran or someone serving on active duty or a member of the Guard and Reserve.

The chapter will award five scholarships at $2,000 each. Scholarship candidates will be judged on academics, participation in school activities and community service. In addition, each applicant must submit an original essay of at least 500 words answering the question “Why Freedom isn’t Free?”

Each scholarship will be awarded in the name of a Georgian who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

According to Chapter 1030 President Gary Goyette the program has several goals.

“We first want to honor the memory of our brothers in arms who gave their all while serving our country,” Goyette said. “We also are committed to ensuring that today’s youth understands that the freedoms we enjoy as Americans has come at a great cost over many generations.”

Applications have been distributed to high school guidance counselors.

Applications may also be obtained by contacting Chapter Scholarship Chairman Marty Farrell at 770-500-7234 or by email at martysyracuse@yahoo.com.

All applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2021.