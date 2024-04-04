By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Deadline coming up for this $5,000 scholarship for Forsyth County students
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 is now taking applications from local high school seniors for six $5,000 scholarships. - photo by File photo
The deadline is coming up for a $5,000 scholarship that a local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter is offering to Forsyth County high school seniors.