Denmark High School switches to virtual learning next week

Denmark High School announced Friday afternoon that they will be switching all students, except for specialized instruction classes, to virtual learning next week due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures among students and staff.

Denmark High School Principal Heather Gordy sent out a letter to parents and staff on Friday, Jan. 22, to notify them that virtual learning will start for students on Monday, Jan. 25, and continue trough Friday, Jan. 29.

Student extra-curricular activities will continue after school next week, unless otherwise noted that the activity/athletic event has experienced an outbreak.

“These decisions are never made lightly, and we consider numerous factors in the process,” Gordy wrote. “Ultimately, at this time, we feel that the best way to ensure our students can continue to receive a quality education, and our teachers can continue to provide one, is to move to our synchronous virtual learning format. In limiting contact, we hope to reduce further spread.”

In her letter, Gordy urged the Denmark High School community to limit the spread of COVID-19 by reminding them to continually wash hands, wear a mask and limit contact with others.

“As a community, we all look forward to the day where there is no need for letters such as this,” Gordy wrote. “The only way we will get there is together.”

Gordy also asked that all parents and guardians continue to contact Keith Sargent if their student tests positive for COVID-19, ksargent@forsyth.k12.ga.us.