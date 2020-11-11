Denmark High School temporarily closes amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Denmark High Principal Heather Gordy announced in a letter to parents Tuesday night that all students, with the exception of Special Education self-contained classes, will move to virtual learning for two weeks starting on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

While teachers and staff will still report to campus as usual, the students will be out of school for most of November, with the temporary closure lasting until the start of their Thanksgiving break after Friday, Nov. 20.

Students will have the opportunity on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to come to the school between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to pick up any of their belongings "that they deem necessary to get them through Nov. 20."

In the letter, Gordy said that extra-curricular activities will continue after school as long as the athletic team or event is "not experiencing an outbreak." Gordy also asked that only athletic team members, band members, cheerleaders and immediate family members attend these events and activities.

While students are at home, Gordy said that parents should still contact Vice Principal Keith Sargent if their student tests positive for COVID-19.

Denmark is now the second high school in the county that has been forced to close recently as cases of COVID-19 within the district continue to rise as Lambert High School closed just two weeks ago.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden and other school leaders have warned the community of the rise in cases in the last few weeks and have pointed to a decline in students wearing a face mask in schools as well as students failing to follow safety measures outside of school.

In just the past two days, the district has reported six active COVID-19 cases at Denmark High School, eight cases at North Forsyth High School and another five at South Forsyth High School.

"We also request that all Denmark students and families continue to practice proactive COVID-19 preventative actions during this time, avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks and practicing social distancing while in public," Gordy wrote in her letter.

