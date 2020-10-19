Department of Education audit on UNG finds incomplete, inaccurate crime stats for past years

An audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General said the University of North Georgia “did not have effective controls to ensure that it reported complete and accurate Clery Act crime statistics.”

“North Georgia’s reported Clery Act crime statistics for calendar years 2015-2017 were not complete and accurate,” according to the audit report released Sept. 11. “As a result, the statistics did not provide reliable information to current and prospective students, their families and other members of the campus community for making decisions about personal safety and security.”

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act was signed into law in 1990 to make public universities and colleges release crime statistics.

The law was named after Jeanne Clery, who was raped and murdered in 1986, according to the Clery Center.

University spokeswoman Sylvia Carson said the inspector general’s office began routine Clery Act audits in 2019 of many colleges and universities that included UNG.

The audit found some under reporting in 2015-17 due to “inadvertent technical errors,” Carson said.

“UNG began a proactive review of its public safety operations in 2018, and UNG continues to make improvements to its processes and policies to address issues raised in the audit and ensure compliance with the Clery Act,” Carson said in a statement. “UNG has a long-standing reputation for campus safety, and the health and safety of our university community remains our top priority.”

The audit said there may have been data entry errors that caused discrepancies between what statistics were reported to the U.S. Department of Education and what was released to the public.

The audit claimed the school did not have effective processes to:

Identify critical information sources for the Clery Act crime statistics

Collect, record, and track the information

Analyze, report and document the crime statistics

Provide management oversight and quality assurance over the Clery Act crime reporting process.

The report said there were 21 unreported criminal incidents that the university should have reported from the Gainesville and Dahlonega campuses.

The school reported 36 criminal incidents at the two campuses, but the Office of Inspector General said they should have reported at least 56 criminal incidents. One incident was reported in error for a crime that did not happen.