Down the career pathway: Karl Mercer looks forward to serving as Alliance Academy for Innovation principal

Karl Mercer has always been a part of Alliance Academy for Innovation in some way.

Even before serving as West Forsyth High School’s principal, Mercer worked at Forsyth County School’s district office, leading as the director of accountability for the system.

In that job, he was able to focus on what he said has been his main goal as an educator for the past 20 years — to help provide students with opportunities to succeed no matter what path they choose to take in life.

That is why, when college and career leaders came to him with the idea of creating a high school specifically meant to help students focus on their careers and futures, he couldn’t wait to get it started.

After more than a year of collaboration with CTAE Director Valery Lowe and Brandi Cannizzaro, who was the school’s first principal, Mercer helped to make Alliance Academy for Innovation a reality, and the school opened for the first time in 2018.

Mercer said he looks forward to continuing with the work he started at Alliance after being named the school’s new principal for the 2022-23 year.

“I am excited to have this opportunity and lead this school,” Mercer said.