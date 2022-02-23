Duck ‘adoptions’ now open for chance to win $10,000 grand prize in annual Duck Dive for Education

Community members and businesses can now “adopt” ducks for a chance to win $10,000 as part of the third annual Duck Dive for Education fundraiser.

To support the Forsyth County Education Foundation, anyone can now adopt a duck for $10. With each adoption, a number is assigned to the name of the donor, and that number is later written on the bottom of a yellow rubber duck.

On Friday, April 1, the ducks will then be placed into a “pond” at the Cumming Aquatic Center for a drawing at 1 p.m. in which one lucky duck will be chosen as the winner of the $10,000 prize.

All donations go toward grants for schools in Forsyth County. In 2021, the foundation raised $115,000 that was used to give out 27 grants to schools in August 2021.

For more information and to find out how to enter, visit the Forsyth County Education Foundation’s website.