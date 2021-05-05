Families frustrated with sudden cancellation of SAT testing at West Forsyth High School

Forsyth County Schools recently apologized to families frustrated with the sudden cancellation of SAT testing at West Forsyth High School that was set for Saturday, May 8, as administrators found a scheduling conflict at the school.

West Forsyth High School notified parents and guardians of the cancellation on April 30 — just about a week before the testing date.

FCS spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo explained the school had to cancel the testing day because administrators had mistakenly booked it on the same day as the State Sectional Track Meet, which was originally scheduled in 2019 before having to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the school has been booked for the major track event for two years now, administrators noticed the scheduling conflict on Monday, April 26.