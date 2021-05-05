Families frustrated with sudden cancellation of SAT testing at West Forsyth High School

Forsyth County Schools recently apologized to families frustrated with the sudden cancellation of SAT testing at West Forsyth High School that was set for Saturday, May 8, as administrators found a scheduling conflict at the school.
West Forsyth High School notified parents and guardians of the cancellation on April 30 — just about a week before the testing date.
FCS spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo explained the school had to cancel the testing day because administrators had mistakenly booked it on the same day as the State Sectional Track Meet, which was originally scheduled in 2019 before having to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the school has been booked for the major track event for two years now, administrators noticed the scheduling conflict on Monday, April 26.
“The SAT was for a few hundred students for a few hours in the morning and the State Sectional Track Meet, which was scheduled in 2019, was for thousands throughout the entire day so the principal canceled the event that impacted fewer people because the campus can simply not handle the volume for both events,” Caracciolo said.
Caracciolo said the school notified College Board of the conflict immediately, and the organization informed them they would either reassign the students for May 8 or refund their money and communicate directly with the students.
The school administration did not know that College Board would cancel the SAT testing day outright. Caracciolo said an impacted staff member informed the school on Monday, May 3, and the district reached out to try to book another testing location in another part of the county.
Instead of booking another site, College Board extended seating for the next and last testing date of the school year on June 5.
College Board and FCS both sent a notification to parents and guardians about the change earlier this week.
After being notified, families took to social media platforms to note their disappointment in how the situation was handled both by West Forsyth and College Board.
“I have been here for 20 years and I cannot recall a double booking occurring for an SAT exam at our seven high schools,” Caracciolo said. “This one-time mistake unfortunately has created inconveniences for many students and their families, and for this, we are deeply sorry. We will work with all schools to ensure that procedures are in place so that this does not happen again.”
Those interested in registering for the testing date on June 5 can do so at www.collegeboard.com. West Forsyth’s administration stated that the increased capacity for the testing day is first come, first served.