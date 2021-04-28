FBLA students across Forsyth County find success at state leadership conference

The Georgia Future Business Leaders of America recently hosted its annual state leadership conference virtually, giving members a chance to join in on workshops, hear guest speakers and take part in the state leadership awards ceremony.

Before the conference, chapter members submitted entries for more than 70 individual and team competitions, sending in online testing results, role-play cases, reports, websites and video presentations.

FBLA chapters across Forsyth County Schools earned competition placements during the virtual conference, and several walked away with a higher chapter status within the program.

Going forward, competitors plan to prepare for performances at the National Leadership Conference scheduled to take place virtually this summer. Chapter advisors and members said they are excited to compete with others across the nation who excel in business and computer science.

Here are just some of each chapters’ accomplishments from this year’s state conference:

Lambert High School

Already the largest chapter in the state, Lambert’s FBLA placed first as Georgia’s Chapter of the Year while also placing third in the statewide sweepstakes rankings. Nearly 50 of its members qualified for nationals, and one student, Varun Vanigmalla, was elected as a state FBLA officer for the 2021-22 school year.

North Forsyth High School

North Forsyth earned Silver Level chapter status during the state conference, and one student walked away as a fifth-place competition winner.

South Forsyth High School

With the largest number of professional members, South Forsyth won second place for the state’s Chapter of the Year and Division 1 Sweepstakes. The chapter also saw 75 students in 31 events qualify for national competitions, including in seven state championships.

Denmark High School

Denmark placed third in Chapter of the Year, with 40 members qualifying for national competition in 27 different events. Student Ameya Jadhav was also elected as the 2021-22 Georgia FBLA President.

West Forsyth High School

With several students earning top 10 rankings, West Forsyth earned Gold Level chapter status during this year’s conference. Students Ethan Wallace and Ashley Parker earned first place in Supply Chain Management and Marketing competitions, respectively, and five others earned top 10 places in various competitions.

Forsyth Central High School

Forsyth Central earned Gold Level chapter status as several students earned top 10 rankings in Network Infrastructure, Business Calculations and Political Science competitions. The chapter also saw significant growth this year with an 18% increase in membership.

Alliance Academy for Innovation

Alliance achieved Gold Level chapter status this year, with students taking first in the Cyber Security, Computer Game & Simulation, and Network Design state championships. The chapter also finished with 50 top 10 winners and 25 students qualifying for the National Leadership Conference.