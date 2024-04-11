By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCFD captain recognized for support of student career pathways
FCFD Capt. Rick Hamilton, left, was joined on stage by Chief Barry Head, as Hamilton was presented with the Michael Gravitt CTAE Partnership Award. Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Forsyth County
A member of the Forsyth County Fire Department was recently recognized for his efforts in helping high school students interested in medical careers.