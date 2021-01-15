FCS announces South Forsyth High and Alliance Academy will temporarily close next week due to rise in COVID-19 cases, exposure

Forsyth County Schools announced Friday afternoon that South Forsyth High School and Alliance Academy will be switching all students, with the exception of specialized instruction classes, to virtual learning next week following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The principals of both schools sent out a letter to parents and staff Friday, letting them know virtual learning will start for students on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and will continue through Friday, Jan. 22. Schools are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For the time being, both letters said parents and guardians should continue to contact school nurses if their student tests positive for COVID-19 “since this may impact student participation in extracurricular activities and school attendance” the following week.