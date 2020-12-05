Fifth-graders at Haw Creek hope to spread holiday cheer to local nursing homes with stockings and holiday carols

Students at Haw Creek Elementary School were determined to spread holiday cheer this year, even amidst the uncertainty surrounding the world.

Each year, the school’s fifth-graders organize and participate in a service project, with the help of teachers, parents and administration. This year’s service project will benefit two local nursing homes in the county, The Oaks at Post Road and Oaks at Hampton.

PTO President Claire Smith said the group of parent volunteers worked closely with the students’ teachers and administration this year to organize a project that would bring smiles to the faces of residents at local nursing homes.

The students will be decorating stockings to donate to 180 residents, filling them with donated items like toothbrushes and toothpaste from Dental Town, along with holiday crafts like ornaments and picture frames that the kids will make. The students have also filmed a video of themselves singing holiday carols that Smith will be sending with the stockings.

The video features fifth grade students in their class shirts singing holiday tunes after an introduction from principal June Tribble. The students were all socially distanced and wearing masks.

“It really marks a holiday celebration like no other; it’s just all about the kids,” Tribble said.

The fifth-grade teachers were just as excited about the service project and allowed students to practice warming their vocal cords and learning lyrics in the classroom.

“They really knew those songs backward and forwards from all the practicing,” Smith said. “It was just awesome to see and hear them sing.”

The PTO began brainstorming ideas for service projects that the students could do in August, but had to adapt after the pandemic hit. As the year progressed, a member of the PTO remarked how her fifth-grader’s grandfather was struggling with visiting restrictions at his nursing home.

“She just told us how he’s upset and really just missing his family right now,” Smith said. “So that’s what sparked our interest [in this project]. If we were feeling sad for him, upset for him, wondering how we can help him, we thought … how can we help everybody else in this group as well?”

The goal of the project was to brighten the spirits of the residents at The Oaks. Smith said how there are many groups in the community that were in need, but the parents and students felt like the local nursing homes would benefit from some holiday cheer.