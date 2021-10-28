First round of focus groups give feedback on Forsyth County Schools as part of strategic planning process

Georgia School Board Association leaders helped to facilitate the first round of focus groups at Alliance Academy for Innovation on Tuesday, Oct. 26, to collect feedback from stakeholders on Forsyth County Schools.



The focus group session, one of three in the coming weeks, is part of the district’s overall strategic planning process which will determine its overall mission and goals for the next five years.

The school system is still in the beginning stages of the process, collecting feedback through these sessions and a current online survey to help determine where FCS is in terms of student achievement and community perception before moving on to determining future goals.

“We have experienced lots of success in Forsyth County Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “But our motto in our school system, and our leaders hear me say this over and over and over again, we’re either getting better or getting worse. There is no such thing as status quo. So we choose to get better. How do we get better? By working together.”

Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said more than 100 community members and stakeholders invited to the session attended on Tuesday — the largest turnout the school district has seen during strategic planning in many years.

“When you go back to one of the first strategic plans that took place, it was one where there were several hundred people involved, putting that feedback together and doing what [stakeholders] are doing tonight,” Young said. “It launched us to where we are today …. The best things come out of them when you have great participation from your community.”

The focus groups were facilitated by the Georgia School Board Association’s Director of Strategic Planning Dr. Steve Barker and Strategic Planning Services and Vision Project Manager Lynita Jackson.

The GSBA facilitates strategic planning sessions at school districts throughout the state while working closely with the Georgia Department of Education.

Barker explained to each of the community members that they would be taking part in the SWOT Analysis portion of the district’s strategic planning process. This means the groups were given time to discuss the district’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats or challenges.

