‘Focus on the good:’ Forsyth Central High School showcases academies, student talent at inaugural symposium

Students were each judged on their speeches, and the top three winners were awarded scholarships provided by community sponsors, including Boling and Rice, Mathnasium and Oglethorpe University.

Antonia Alberga-Parisi, director of the Humanities Academy, STEM Director Marla Hatfield and Central Film Academy Director Dan Grass each took to the stage following the speeches to announce the three winners.

Jia Shah, a senior biotechnology student in the STEM Academy, earned the first-place prize for her speech titled, “How Stress Can Make Stress Less Stressful.”

“I think we can all easily come to the conclusion that life is stressful,” Shah said during her presentation. “Like very, very, incredibly, extremely stressful.”

She pointed out that stress is known to be a contributing factor in many of the known leading causes of death in the U.S., and impacts most everyone regardless of age, status and other factors.

“But what if I told you stress is not all bad?” Shah asked the audience.

While searching for a research topic for her senior capstone project, Shah found a University of California, Berkeley study where researchers briefly subjected rats to stressful situations. After two days and two weeks, they conducted memory tests on the rats to measure brain cell growth.

She said the brief exposure to stress had caused stem cells in the rats’ brains to form into nerve cells, and within that two-week span, they had matured into functioning neurons that actively improved the rats’ mental performance.

Shah said the study shows a moment of stress “leaves the body and mind stronger and more able to face future stressors that would otherwise contribute to increased mortality risk.”

Despite this, she said many still avoid stress at all costs.

“As a society, we largely fail to see stress as something that can possibly do good, and therefore, we often miss out on opportunities to learn from our most stressful moments,” Shah said.