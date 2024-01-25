By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Former teacher announces run for Forsyth County Board of Education District 2 seat
01252024TRISHA HOYES
Trisha Hoyes, a former Forsyth County teacher and parent, announced her intention to run for the District 2 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Education. Photo courtesy of Trisha Hoyes.
A former Forsyth County teacher has announced her intention to run for the District 2 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Education in the 2024 election.