Forsyth Central Alumni Association welcomes 2022 Hall of Fame class

Forsyth County’s oldest high school recently celebrated some well-known members of the school’s history, including its first graduating class.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Forsyth Central Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the school, where four graduates were inducted and the Class of 1956 was honored.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees were graduates Phill Bettis, Gerald Blackburn, Charlie Boling and Wansley Bramblett
Phill Bettis
After an introduction from FCAA Hall of Fame Committee member Linda Land, Bettis, a local author and attorney and 1972 FCHS graduate, said he knew and respected the other three inductees.
“I thought of the other inductees that are going in tonight, how all of them touched my life in some way and how proud I am to be associated with them,” Bettis said during his remarks.
Bettis co-founded the inaugural FCHS golf team and has served in many roles and organizations locally, including as a magistrate judge, charter president of the Cumming-Forsyth County Bar Association, founding chair of Leadership Forsyth and others.
Along with his work in the community, Bettis has also authored two books, “The Little Book of Annoying Questions: Understanding the Coming New American Revolution and an Unexpected Generation,” and “Wandering Off: Stories of a Blessed and Somewhat Mischievous Southern Life,” which was published by Westbow Press earlier this year.
Gerald Blackburn
As a longtime city of Cumming administrator, pastor at several local churches and a Class of 1958 graduate, Blackburn was the evening’s second inductee.
“We are honored as a family to accept this on his behalf, and daddy would have been honored,” said his son Kiwp Blackburn, also an FCHS graduate. “Daddy was never about Daddy. From the time he was recreation director, it was all about the kids and the community. When he became city administrator, it was about the citizens of the city of Cumming, and everything he did was for somebody else.”
Blackburn, who died in January, served for 45 years with the city, beginning as the city’s first recreation and parks director in 1972 before being promoted to city administrator in 1986, a position he would hold until his retirement in late 2017.
After his death, the Cumming City Council approved Feb. 15 of this year as Gerald Blackburn Day.
Charlie Boling
Unlike some inductees, Boling was not a graduate of Forsyth Central, though he still left a mark on the school.
Boling, born in Cumming in 1907, was a longtime bus driver in the Big Creek area, along with being a full-time farmer, showing Tennessee Walking Horses and serving as a deacon at Brookwood Baptist Church.
Known to students as “Mr. Charlie,” he drove students from the Great Depression Era until the 1970s and was known for driving students on annual trips to Washington, D.C., and taking sports teams to the Tastee Freez after each game, win or lose.
Bill Barnett, who read Boling’s introduction for the hall, said he first met Boling in 1947 as a first grader at Big Creek Elementary School.
“We all called him Mr. Charlie with affection because he was like a father to a lot of us,” he said.
Wansley Bramblett
Bramblett, the founding instructor of FCHS’s cosmetology program, taught students at FCHS for nearly 30 years, and during her induction, was honored by family members who followed in her academic footsteps
“I can say that to be walking the halls that my grandmother walked so many years ago, and to see the foundation that she left on our cosmetology program here at Forsyth Central, what an absolute honor it is for me,” said Abbie Adams, Boling’s granddaughter and an algebra teacher at FCHS. “Every time I hear a student is in the cosmetology program, I’m like, ‘Hold on, do you know who started that?’”
A Cherokee County native, Bramblett began working at the Forsyth County Board of Education’s central office in 1967 and was asked to start the school’s first cosmetology course in 1969.
She served as the county’s only cosmetology instructor until her retirement in 1997, with thousands of students taking her course and hundreds earning their cosmetology certificates and licenses.
Bramblett died in 2001, just four years after her retirement.
“For her to be honored 21 years after her death speaks to the profound impact that she had on the students that she taught, the customers that came through her program and the impact that she had on Forsyth Central,” said her son, John Bramblett.
Class of 1956
Along with the four inductees, FCHS’s inaugural graduating class from 1956 was also honored during the ceremony.
Speaking on behalf of the group was Donald Glover, a member of the graduating class, former county commissioner and drafting and design teacher at the school.
Glover, a 2018 inductee to the Hall of Fame, said the first class graduated with 72 students and was joined by six other 1956 graduates.
Combining students from the former Chestatee and Cumming High Schools, Glover said in FCHS’s early days, the school didn’t have the amenities others did, including stadiums of fields for sports.
“We had to go to Buford for home football games,” Glover recalled. “The administrators over there welcomed us, but the students didn’t exactly.
Following Thursday’s ceremony, inductees were recognized during Central’s football game against Denmark High School on Friday.
