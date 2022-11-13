Forsyth Central Alumni Association welcomes 2022 Hall of Fame class

Phill Bettis

After an introduction from FCAA Hall of Fame Committee member Linda Land, Bettis, a local author and attorney and 1972 FCHS graduate, said he knew and respected the other three inductees.

“I thought of the other inductees that are going in tonight, how all of them touched my life in some way and how proud I am to be associated with them,” Bettis said during his remarks.

Bettis co-founded the inaugural FCHS golf team and has served in many roles and organizations locally, including as a magistrate judge, charter president of the Cumming-Forsyth County Bar Association, founding chair of Leadership Forsyth and others.

Along with his work in the community, Bettis has also authored two books, “The Little Book of Annoying Questions: Understanding the Coming New American Revolution and an Unexpected Generation,” and “Wandering Off: Stories of a Blessed and Somewhat Mischievous Southern Life,” which was published by Westbow Press earlier this year.