Forsyth Central High School recognizes students going on to college, career with inaugural celebration

After the end of the ceremony, many of the students said they were excited to be recognized by the school for their hard work and to soon move on to future careers.

“I put a lot of time and effort into being able to get this done, so getting a little bit of recognition for how hard I worked feels pretty good,” Thomas said.

Reise King, a senior enlisting in the U.S. Navy, said the ceremony was his chance to show the school and peers what his future will look like as he leaves the Division of Family and Children Services when he turns 18.

After trying out engineering programs and internships in cybersecurity, King said he is excited to try out naval or aviation mechanics in the U.S. Navy.

“I’m looking forward to doing it because it gives me a purpose and I’ll also help set myself up for the future,” King said.

After the celebration, Fine Arts Department Chairman Kevin Whitley invited eight other students into the media center for the Fine Arts Signing ceremony where they were recognized for being awarded top scholarships to art colleges in Georgia and across the U.S.

Whitley said holding this kind of ceremony within the fine arts is important not only to recognize students for their hard work but to also show the community what all students can do with a future in the art world.

“In the athletic world, they have signing days when a student excels in a sport and that talent carries them further,” Whitely said. “I think it’s just as important in the fine arts because I think a lot of parents don’t realize …. you can make a future and you can be successful in the arts after high school.”