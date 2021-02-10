Forsyth Central Principal Mitch Young to serve as district Deputy Superintendent

Forsyth Central High School Principal Mitch Young announced in a letter to the community on Wednesday that the Board of Education approved him as the next Deputy Superintendent for the district, effective on June 1.

The Board approved the change in executive session during its Tuesday, Feb. 9, work session along with several other personnel decisions, including the appointment of four new principals in the district.

Young has served as Forsyth Central’s principal for nearly seven years, and he reflected on his time at the school and the improvements and strides that teachers, staff and students have made to make it a better place for kids in the county.

“While I am thrilled at serving our school system in this new role, I cannot help but feel sadness over leaving this amazing family of which I am part,” he wrote in the letter. “My primary emotion, though, has been that of pride: Pride in our students and staff; pride in our reputation as a school; pride in the relationships we have formed through the years. There is no school that I have ever been associated with that is more welcoming, accepting or loving than this one.”

He also reflected on the difficulty of the past year as the pandemic forced staff, students and community members to make quick, creative strides both within and outside of the school. While he still serves as principal, Young said he still wants to make strong strides in education and continue working to be one of the best schools in the county for its students.

“It has been my distinct honor and incredible joy to serve you, our students and our staff, and I look forward to continued opportunities to serve in my new role,” Young wrote.