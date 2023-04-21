Forsyth Central students take civic education to next level with trip to Georgia capitol

Using previous participation in extracurriculars surrounding international and domestic politics, these students were able to compare their experiences with simulated politics to the real thing.

“I was honestly surprised to notice how many of the debates mirrored the ones I’ve seen in Model UN,” said sophomore Amber Lynn, a dedicated participant in the Model United Nations club that simulates the way the UN operates. “Having these experiences feels extremely beneficial. It let me know more about what’s happening in our state.”

With clubs like Model UN, students have felt their passion for civic engagement grow with real experiences in debate and writing.

Melody McWhorter, a teacher at Forsyth Central, has described the skills students gain from participating in civic engagement activities as crucial for engaging in healthy debate.

“Civic engagement allows students to gain confidence and learn the ability to engage and debate with those around them,” said McWhorter. “These programs show young people how to express their own opinions and answer questions about them confidently.”

McWhorter is currently the advisor for Engage Club, a school group that promotes civic engagement for students through simulating state level government and international relations.