Forsyth Central students take civic education to next level with trip to Georgia capitol

Editor’s Note: The Forsyth County News is working with 11th grade journalism students at Forsyth Central High School as part of a partnership with the Humanities Academies at the school. Students are researching, reporting and writing news stories for their class and this newspaper. The following is the first report to be published:
By Addison Denney, Natalie Knight and Emmalia Dancy
Monumental events are happening at Forsyth County high schools as students are being shown firsthand what it means to be knowledgeable and active citizens in their communities.
Recently, the Humanities Academy at Forsyth Central High School went on a trip to the Georgia State Capitol to learn more about the way state government functions and participate in civic engagement activities, which develop the skills necessary to make a difference in areas of public concern. Students were given the opportunity to sit in the house gallery to watch morning procedures and the debate on the floor. They were also getting recognized by Forsyth County representatives.
Using previous participation in extracurriculars surrounding international and domestic politics, these students were able to compare their experiences with simulated politics to the real thing.
“I was honestly surprised to notice how many of the debates mirrored the ones I’ve seen in Model UN,” said sophomore Amber Lynn, a dedicated participant in the Model United Nations club that simulates the way the UN operates. “Having these experiences feels extremely beneficial. It let me know more about what’s happening in our state.”
With clubs like Model UN, students have felt their passion for civic engagement grow with real experiences in debate and writing.
Melody McWhorter, a teacher at Forsyth Central, has described the skills students gain from participating in civic engagement activities as crucial for engaging in healthy debate.
“Civic engagement allows students to gain confidence and learn the ability to engage and debate with those around them,” said McWhorter. “These programs show young people how to express their own opinions and answer questions about them confidently.”
McWhorter is currently the advisor for Engage Club, a school group that promotes civic engagement for students through simulating state level government and international relations.
Aside from the exposure to real debate and professional writing, these clubs have sparked the dreams of future representatives and senators.
“As soon as we left the capitol building, I was able to imagine myself potentially being a politician on the house or senate floor,” freshman Callie Turner said. “To think about doing that officially, in a real situation, makes me ponder about all of these career opportunities the Humanities Academy has introduced me to.”
By exposing these students to real life career options that could make a difference in their communities, new generations of politicians, social workers, teachers, and more are increasingly motivated to promote change in their communities and beyond. Civic engagement programs open new doors for students to be critical thinkers and global leaders, allowing them to be fully prepared to make positive changes in their community and beyond.