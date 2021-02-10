Forsyth County Board of Education appoints 4 new principals for 2021-22 school year

The Forsyth County Board of Education appointed four new principals for the 2021-22 school year while in executive session during its work session Tuesday afternoon.

The four schools that will have new principals starting in August are Big Creek, Midway and Sharon elementary schools and DeSana Middle.

Big Creek Elementary

The board appointed Courtney McKinney as the next Big Creek Elementary principal. Currently the school’s vice principal, she will be taking over for Laura Webb who announced earlier this year that she would be serving as New Hope Elementary’s first principal ahead of its opening in August 2022.

McKinney previously worked as an assistant principal in Daves Creek and at Mount Vernon Elementary in Hall County, and she has experience as a quality work facilitator, EIP and an elementary teacher at Daves Creek, Chestatee, Shiloh Point and Chattahoochee elementary schools, according to the Forsyth County Schools website.

She earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of North Florida and a master’s in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.