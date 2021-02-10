Forsyth County Board of Education appoints 4 new principals for 2021-22 school year

The Forsyth County Board of Education appointed four new principals for the 2021-22 school year while in executive session during its work session Tuesday afternoon.
The four schools that will have new principals starting in August are Big Creek, Midway and Sharon elementary schools and DeSana Middle.
Big Creek Elementary
The board appointed Courtney McKinney as the next Big Creek Elementary principal. Currently the school’s vice principal, she will be taking over for Laura Webb who announced earlier this year that she would be serving as New Hope Elementary’s first principal ahead of its opening in August 2022.
McKinney previously worked as an assistant principal in Daves Creek and at Mount Vernon Elementary in Hall County, and she has experience as a quality work facilitator, EIP and an elementary teacher at Daves Creek, Chestatee, Shiloh Point and Chattahoochee elementary schools, according to the Forsyth County Schools website.
She earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of North Florida and a master’s in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
Midway Elementary
Daphne Rogers was named the principal of Midway Elementary following current principal Jan Muroe, who plans to retire at the end of this school year.
Rogers has served as assistant principal at the school for nearly five years, and prior to that, she was an assistant principal at Shiloh Point. She also worked as an early program specialist and a teacher at Matt Elementary, Simonton Elementary, Hopkins Elementary, J.H.C. Butler Elementary in Savannah-Chatham County and Loganville Elementary in Walton County.
She earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from Presbyterian College in South Carolina, her master’s in elementary reading and literacy instruction from Walden University in Minnesota and her Educational Leadership Endorsement from Kennesaw State University.
Sharon Elementary
The board appointed Brian Keefer to serve as the next principal for Sharon Elementary, taking over for Amy Bartlett, who will lead as the district’s elementary school director next school year.
Keefer will be new to the Forsyth County School system, coming over from Hampton Elementary School in Hampton County where he has served as the principal since 2015. He previously also served as co-principal at schools within the Savannah Chatham County school district and as assistant principal within the Beaufort County School District in North Carolina.
He taught in elementary and K-12 special education at Lancaster County Schools in Pennsylvania after earning a bachelor’s in elementary and special education from the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds a masters in curriculum and instruction, a specialist in educational leadership from Georgia Southern University, and he is currently working to complete a doctoral program in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
On top of his accomplishments as an educator and administrator, Keefer serves as the president of the Georgia Association of Elementary Principals and has been nominated as National Distinguished Principal, according to the FCS website.
DeSana Middle
Keith Sargent was named DeSana Middle’s next principal following Terri North, who plans to retire after the end of the school year.
He currently serves as the assistant principal at Denmark High School and previously served in the same role at South Forsyth High School after coming to FCS in 2016. Sargent previously worked in Gwinnett County where his career in education began in 1999. He served as assistant principal and business manager at Berkmar High School after serving for many years as a teacher.
Sargent earned his bachelor’s in special education from Presbyterian College in South Carolina and master’s in health science and educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama.